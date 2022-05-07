Latest News Editor's Choice


Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

by Simbarashe Sithole
Son to the late Bindura gold dealer Kudzai "Mbinga" Kàngara, Darlington has been dragged to court after he allegedly assaulted Peter Chatabura in his father's property dispute.


Darlington appeared before Bindura magistrate  Shingirai Mutiro yesterday.

Prosecutors Edward Katsvairo and Carson Kundiona alleged on December 14  last year the Kangara family had  a misunderstanding over the late Kudzai's property.

Darlington who was holding a gun in his hand clapped Chatabura several times on the face before tripping him down and kicked him several times all over the body.

He also took the complainant's itel phone, smashed it on the ground before stamping on it there by damaging the phone.

The accused was refrained from further assaulting the complainant  by Gibson Chimbetete.

The complainant  rushed to the police tp file a report where he was sent to hospital  for medical examination.

Police reacted swiftly and arrested Kangara.

