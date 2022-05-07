Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Visiting Indian billionaire Mr Jitender Kumar Singla yesterday met President Mnangagwa to discuss investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Mr Singla said the unique point is that he has the support of Silicon Valley of India for the development of the IT sector and automation in different sectors of the economy to ensure Zimbabwe becomes one of the most advanced countries in Africa.

His company, JK Group of Companies, is keen to invest in the construction of new economy class housing societies, shopping malls and other real estate possibilities to be explored as this is their core experience in Europe and Asia in the last 30 years.

During the meeting with President Mnangagwa, Mr Singla appreciated the warm welcome and expressed his gratitude to all Cabinet ministers, and Mr Tempter Tungwarara for suggesting different investments in the country.

"The verticals to settle down new start-ups like online market b2b and b2c business, retail supermarkets, agriculture, mining, liquor manufacturing and much more can be a good opportunity as well in the coming years.

"We will forecast huge investments from India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Obviously, they are secured by the Government of Zimbabwe, which was also discussed with the President," said Mr Singla.

Source - The Herald

