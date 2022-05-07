Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 36-year-old man from Beitbridge has been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country a Mercedes Benz worth R3,5 million.

Sicelo Ndlovu was busted by border authorities on Monday after he removed South African registered plates from the car and fireplaced them with Zimbabwean plates. The accused was on Thursday dragged before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba charged with smuggling.

He was remanded to June 2 on $30 000 bail pending trial and ordered to report to CID Beitbridge once per two weeks.

Prosecuting, Mr Pithey Magumula, said on May 9, the accused who was in the company if two others known as Craig and Brian arrived at the Beitbridge Border Post driving a South African registered Mercedes Benz.

They removed its original registration plates and fitted Zimbabwean plates (AFC2106).

After which they drove the vehicle to the last check point intending to leave the border, where they were busted by an alert security guard who discovered that the vehicle had not been properly cleared to enter the country.

Sicelo then drove back to the border and matter was reported to the police who found him removing the Zimbabwe registration plates , he later hide under his jersey.

The registration plates were recovered and upon verification it was established that they were that of a Subaru Legacy.

Source - The Chronicle

