'I catapulted him for exchanging steamy text messages with my wife'

by Desmond Nleya
4 hrs ago | Views
A Shamva man was last week jailed for 3 months for allegedly striking another man with a catapult accusing him of cheating with his wife.

 Kinnah Tiribhoyi (21) of Chipoli in Shamva couldn't swallow the fact that Pardon Chando of the same village was exchanging steamy texts messages with his wife hence he decided to strike him.

"I catapulted him. He was in the habit of exchanging steamy SMSs with my wife. I came across their chat and when I confronted him, he did not show any remorse so I got angry," said Tiribhoyi.

According to police sources, the accused person approached the complainant over the issue and he denied.

This led to the accused striking the complainant with a catapult on the right arm.

The accused sustained a swollen hand and no medical report was availed.

Presiding over the case at Bindura magistrates courts, Shingirai Mutiro sentenced the accused to 4 months imprisonment with an option to pay ZWL 40 000.
3 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Parson Kundiona presented the State.

Meanwhile, a Mutoko man was also sentenced to 5 months in prison for stealing a motorbike last week.

Joshua Bepe of Mudzi allegedly stole a motorbike belonging to Tsabora Maruza also of Mudzi.

The motorcycle was stolen at Maruza's homestead and police managed to recover it in the custody of Bepe in Mudzi Business Centre.

As a result Bepe was sentenced to an effective 5 months imprisonment with 3 months  suspended on condition of  good behaviour.

Elijah Sibanda presided over the case with Richard Mbambe presenting the State.

Source - Desmond Nleya
More on: #Shamva, #Wife, #Catapult

