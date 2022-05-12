Latest News Editor's Choice


Violent hubby jailed for assaulting wife

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 33-YEAR-OLD Mutoko man was sentenced to six months in jail by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda for assaulting his wife on Friday.

Maxwell  Muza will however spend three months behind bars after the magistrate suspended the other three on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on April 25 Muza was at his home together with his wife Eletor Shavari (20) and the two were not talking together.

The wife interrogated her husband about why he was not talking to her and a misunderstanding arose.

Muza strangled his wife, assaulted her and assaulted her with open hands all over the body.

In pain, Shavari stormed out of the house and filed a police report.

Muza was not remorseful hence the magistrate gave him a custodial sentence.

Source - Byo24News

