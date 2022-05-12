Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabs woman for turning his love proposal down

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
A 53-YEAR-OLD Shamva man who could not stomach being turned down by a woman he desired stabbed and assaulted her in rage.

The matter came to light at Shamva circuit court where Moses Lato was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Bindura provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour for three years while the remaining 12 are effèctive.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 13 Lato met Beatrice Mautsahuku (45) at Jira village, Shamva and proposed love to her.

Mautsahuku turned the love proposal down and Lato became violent.

He grabbed her by the collar and slapped her on the face before pulling a knife which he used to stab her on the waist and cheek.

The complainant sustained two stab wounds and was treated at Shamva hospital.

The police managed to arrest Lato.

In his defence he told the magistrate that the two were lover birds and he assaulted her after realising that she was cheating on him.

Source - Byo24News

