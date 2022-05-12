Man assaults debtor's wife with cooking stick

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An angry Shamva man flew in rage after he was not given the US$300 he was owed by his friend and ended up assaulting his friend's wife with a cooking stick.Eliot Dzuda was dragged to court after he assaulted Alics Kamilo in her kitchen with her own cooking stick.Dzuda appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who fined him $30 000 failure to pay would earn him three months in jail.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on April 17 Dzuda went to his friend's house demanding his US$300 which Kamilo's husband owed him.He found Kamilo cooking and asked the whereabouts of her husband before demanding his cash back.A misunderstanding arose and Dzuda grabbed Kamilo's cooking stick before severely assaulting her all over the body.Kamilo sustained swollen hands and a wound on the forehead.