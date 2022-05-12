Latest News Editor's Choice


Man assaults debtor's wife with cooking stick

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
An angry Shamva man flew in rage after he was not given the US$300 he was owed by his friend and ended up assaulting his friend's wife with a cooking stick.

Eliot Dzuda was dragged to court after he assaulted Alics Kamilo in her kitchen with her own cooking stick.

Dzuda appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who fined him $30 000 failure to pay would earn  him three months in jail.


Prosecutor  Carson Kundiona told the court that on April 17 Dzuda went to his friend's house demanding his US$300 which Kamilo's husband owed him.

He found Kamilo cooking and asked the whereabouts of her husband  before demanding  his cash back.

A misunderstanding  arose and Dzuda grabbed Kamilo's cooking  stick before severely assaulting her all over the body.

Kamilo sustained  swollen hands and a wound on the forehead.

Source - Byo24News

