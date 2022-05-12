Radio Bukalanga braces for Airwaves

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Newly licensed community radio, Radio Bukalanga will soon be on the air waves after having acquired most of the required broadcasting equipment, it has been revealed.

Speaking to this publication, the radio's programs officer, Yvonne Tjedu Buzwane confirmed the development.'Radio Bukalanga has already purchased the needed broadcasting and studio equipment, furniture, office equipment, software applications, electronic appliances and facility facelift', she said.The community Radio is in the process of conducting capacity building workshops by different relevant organizations for the personnel that have been hired.The program officer also added that the Radio station which will be broadcasting from the border town of Plumtree has acquired accommodation and was in the process of giving it a facelift.'Radio Bukalanga is in the process of securing a standard office and studio facility in Plumtree town,then renovate to standard, thereafter', she said.In addition, she said that the Radio station was engaging and continues to seek businesses, individuals and/or organizations that can sponsor programs.Radio Bukalanga is amongst several community Radio stations that were recently licensed by the government in a move meant to open up the airwaves.Once on air, radio Bukalanga would broadcast mainly in Kalanga language while some languages like Setswana, Ndebele and English may be incorporated to cater for its diversified target audience.Commenting on the project, Mr Sotsha another representative of the Radio said,'Bukalanga Radio Station means a lot to us as Kalangas. It provides us with great platforms to share developmental ideas. It provides us space to mingle and trace information lacking within us. The revival of our language which is almost dying will bring light," said Mr Moyo.