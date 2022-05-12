Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Churches speak against early child marriages

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Churches in Mashonaland Central have castigated early child marriage which is rampant in the province.


According to Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Mashonaland Central province tops the list in early child marriages with 49,5% of girls and 6,7 % boys reportedly getting married at a young age.

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect leader in Muzarabani Madzibaba Luke said his sect is fighting early child marriages as it puts young people at risk both health wise and economically.

"As an apostolic sect we are fighting against early child marriages. Of late our churches were well known for promoting early child marriages but we saw that it is against the law and we have since begun preaching against and promoting youths to marry after the age of 18," he explained.

"If these youngstars get in early child marriages it puts their health at risk and they are prone to poverty as they become parents when they are still kids and not financially stable."

Another pentecostal church leader in Mvurwi Apostle  James Kamwiri of Power of Heaven church  called on the government to align laws that permit sexual debut with the age of majority so as to protect children's sexual reproductive health rights.

"I believe those who break the law by marrying young children should be arrested and face stiff sentences because they shutter young people's dreams," Apostle Kamwiri said.

"Right now the law permits children as young as 16 to engage in sexual activity while on the other hand there is a law saying children under 18 years cannot be married. So this creates a loopholes."

Apostle Kamwiri quoted the scriptures as a parting shot.

"Hosea 4:6 says my people perish because they lack knowledge. I believe with better education on dangers of child marriage, proper implementation of the law and counselling of these children from all levels will help reduce such activities in our community."

In Zimbabwe, like other countries, girls who are married under 18 years are often the least educated, poorest and those living in rural areas.

The consequences of child marriage are devastating and often determine the trajectory of a girl's life.

Experts say child marriage does not violate rights of the victim but places the  girls at a higher risk of dying during childbirth and or have their child die before the first birthday. They also face higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases and domestic violence.

In Mashonaland Central the high rate of teen pregnancies have been closely linked to child marriage.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Cow thief caged

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Deborah Fraser dies

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Radio Bukalanga braces for Airwaves

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Fire Mthuli and Mangudya

8 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's case raises eyebrows

11 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Chamisa's CCC giving Zanu-PF sleepless nights, says Mohadi

11 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Mnangagwa panicking over Zimdollar

11 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Mugabe Airport 'now a human trafficking hub'

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister in GMB theft scandal

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa ban added fuel to a fire

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

MPs gang up against Mthuli Ncube over Mnangagwa measures

11 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Man arrested for trying to bribe cops at road block

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ to name firms taking bank loans to black market

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Alarm over rise in brothels

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

'The Reserve Bank is not creating money'

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe loans suspension review this week

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Sigh of relief for commuters

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

A fool and his money are soon parted!

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Gang harvest semen from kidnapped man

21 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Man assaults debtor's wife with cooking stick

21 hrs ago | 494 Views

Man stabs woman for turning his love proposal down

21 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zanu-PF frets over CCC rural penetration

21 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zanu-PF's real fear over NGOs revealed

21 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe's shutdowns not the best protest strategy

21 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man assaults brother's wife with wooden handle over clothes

21 hrs ago | 514 Views

SuperSport suspends Kuda Mahachi over child abuse allegations

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Wadyejena threatens to sue Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association

21 hrs ago | 403 Views

Violent hubby jailed for assaulting wife

21 hrs ago | 149 Views

'I catapulted him for exchanging steamy text messages with my wife'

22 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days