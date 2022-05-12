Cow thief caged

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A 42-year-old Mudzi man Samuel Mazengera was sentenced to a mandatory stock theft nine year sentence by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda on Friday.

Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told the court that on May 5 Mazengera stole John Mazvimba's cow and sold it to Freddy Mariti in Mudzi.The police managed to investigate the case and recovered the cow in Mariti's kraal who testfied that he had bought it at the value of USD$220 from Mazengera.Mazenga was arrested and dragged to Nyamapanda, Suswe police station before being taken to court.