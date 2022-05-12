Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso, Dynamos battle abandoned after Dembare fans uprooted the goalposts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The game between Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned before the fulltime whistle after chaotic scenes forced two lengthy stoppages.

The first interruption happened at the hour mark and lasted for fifteen minutes after the home team threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio's challenge left Andrew Tandi with a broken leg.

The incident also saw players and officials from both sides clashing and Antonio received a straight red card.

After the situation calmed, another lengthy stoppage followed when Highlanders took the lead in the 90th minute through Washington Navaya's header.

The home team's fans then invaded the pitch celebrating, while Dynamos players surrounded the referee protesting his decision to allow the goal.

The visitors felt there was a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa during the build-up to the goal and another rough challenge on keeper Tymon Mvula, and a free should have been given instead.

Dembare's supporters on the Mpilo end then joined in and also invaded the pitch. They uprooted the goalposts and tore the nets.

The perimeter fence was also broken.

Players and officials immediately left the pitch and sought sanctuary in the tunnel, causing the play to be suspended.

Dynamos fans then started throwing missiles to the groundsmen who are trying to fix a broken post and this forced the match commissioner to abandon the game.

Source - Soccer24
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #Soccer

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt jittery

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Cow thief caged

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Churches speak against early child marriages

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Deborah Fraser dies

4 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Radio Bukalanga braces for Airwaves

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Fire Mthuli and Mangudya

10 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's case raises eyebrows

13 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Chamisa's CCC giving Zanu-PF sleepless nights, says Mohadi

13 hrs ago | 5197 Views

Mnangagwa panicking over Zimdollar

13 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mugabe Airport 'now a human trafficking hub'

13 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Zimbabwe deputy minister in GMB theft scandal

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa ban added fuel to a fire

13 hrs ago | 517 Views

MPs gang up against Mthuli Ncube over Mnangagwa measures

13 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Man arrested for trying to bribe cops at road block

13 hrs ago | 638 Views

RBZ to name firms taking bank loans to black market

13 hrs ago | 475 Views

Alarm over rise in brothels

13 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

'The Reserve Bank is not creating money'

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

13 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe loans suspension review this week

13 hrs ago | 211 Views

Sigh of relief for commuters

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

A fool and his money are soon parted!

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gang harvest semen from kidnapped man

24 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Man assaults debtor's wife with cooking stick

24 hrs ago | 505 Views

Man stabs woman for turning his love proposal down

24 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zanu-PF frets over CCC rural penetration

24 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Zanu-PF's real fear over NGOs revealed

24 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe's shutdowns not the best protest strategy

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man assaults brother's wife with wooden handle over clothes

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

SuperSport suspends Kuda Mahachi over child abuse allegations

24 hrs ago | 358 Views

Wadyejena threatens to sue Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association

24 hrs ago | 415 Views

Violent hubby jailed for assaulting wife

24 hrs ago | 154 Views

'I catapulted him for exchanging steamy text messages with my wife'

24 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days