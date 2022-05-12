Latest News Editor's Choice


Mayweather Jnr coming to Zimbabwe?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Second Republic's re-engagement and engagement policy is now bearing fruit, with reports that one of the richest former American boxers Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr is expected to visit the country for investment opportunities.

The good news came after the American boxer met businessman and Zanu-PF Harare Ward 21 councillor Scott Sakupwanya over the weekend in Dubai where he is on business.

Mayweather was with his former sparring partner Don Moore and were scheduled for their exhibition fight which was later cancelled last minute following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Mayweather was due to face Moore in front of just 20 VIP fans on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, on Saturday.

The contest would have marked Mayweather's third exhibition fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

Following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE will observe 40 days of mourning – beginning last week Friday – with all work in the country's public and private sectors cancelled for the first three days of that period.

Yesterday the social media went agog with images and videos of Sakupwanya with the boxing celebrities.  Sakupwanya confirmed that he was in Dubai for a series of meetings with potential investors.

"I am here on a business trip to interact with various investors and particularly on a special invitation by Floyd Mayweather himself to watch his boxing match," he said.

"Unfortunately, the match was cancelled and now we are busy with business. We have been close friends for a long time and I came to finalize my official appointment as his brand ambassador for Africa.

"I have invited him and he agreed to visit Zimbabwe hopefully before the end of the year. He intends to invest in Africa with Zimbabwe being one of his main destinations of interest," he said.

In the video that went viral on social media yesterday, Mayweather who was clad in a scarf in Zimbabwean flag colours with Sakupwanya announced that he was coming to his motherland Africa, Zimbabwe included.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days