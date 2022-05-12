Bulawayo Council names streets after departed eminent leaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has named some streets in the city's new suburbs for easy identification of properties.The street names were given in line with the council resolution of 1990.Some streets were named after some of the city's departed eminent leaders while others were named after chieftainships in the Matabeleland region as well as Nguni customs and surnames including Tshili.In a statement last Friday, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said wider consultations with residents were conducted before new street names were adopted."A number of new suburbs within the city which include Mahatshula and Parklands East have no street names which makes it difficult to locate properties, more so if emergency services like ambulances are needed, it is difficult to get these to the required stands on time.The city of Bulawayo took an initiative to engage in a street naming exercise of all unnamed streets in the city," said Mr Dube."The exercise is guided by the council resolution of the 8th August 1990 where council adopted guidelines for the naming of public features including streets."He said in suburbs which are already developed and have residents residing there, ward councillors were engaged to liaise with the residents to come up with the street names in line with guidelines for street naming."The exercise is meant to eventually cover the whole city.In areas/suburbs which are not yet developed, the municipal officers used the guidelines as provided for by the council resolution of the 8th of August 1990 to suggest street names."Mr Dube said street naming is ongoing in suburbs such as Mahatshula North, Mahatshula South, Parklands East Extension, Emhlangeni, Harrisvale, Lochview, Sunninghill, Manningdale, Marvel, Newton, Neqi, Selborne Park, Willsgrove, Buena Vista and Donnington West.He said in naming the new streets, historical narratives that were used in christening some of the city's suburbs were considered."Emhlangeni township was named after King Lobengula's paddock ‘umlaga' loosely called ‘isibaya' that was used for keeping cattle that were collected as part of taxes paid to the king from the inhabitants of the kingdom.The place was full of reeds ‘imihlanga' from which the name was derived.The street names for Emhlangeni suburb were therefore derived from ‘isibaya' comprising of names given to cattle, activities and things related to and are found in and around the kraal and cattle," he said.Mr Dube said in Emhlangeni some of the street names include Isibaya, Iwasakazi, Ibhudumukazi, Ijolikazi, Igwayimani and Ijongosi among others.He said Mahatshula suburb was named after the Amangwe, in reference to Nguni people and the street names have been given following Nguni chieftaincies, totems in Amangwe lineage."Council on 4 January 2017 adopted the following street names for Mahatshula; Mahatshula North the names are based on the Nguni chieftaincy surnames and totems. Chiefs: Chief Bhidi, Chief Khayisa, Chief Tshitshi, Chief Nkalakatha, Chief Sivalo, Chief Nyangazonke, Chief Sikhobokhobo, Chief Gwebu, Chief Tshugulu, Chief Dlodlo," he said."Chief Mathuphula, Chief Maduna, Chief Mabhikwa, Chief Maqhekeni, Chief Mzimuni, Chief Magama, Chief Gampu, Chief Mguni."Mr Dube said some of the names and totems include Sokhela Manyewu, Mgutshini Njola, Mguni Fethe, Mazibuko Thwalabesebe, Mangwana Gogo Natali and Tshili Mkheswa among others.Mr Dube said in Parklands residents resolved to honour late city leaders."The themes chosen were names of late leaders whom they felt had contributed to the development of our city and country like Nicholas J Mabodoko — BCC Mayor of Bulawayo 1981-1983, Abel N T Siwela BCC First Executive Mayor of Bulawayo 1996-2000, Bishop Siphuma Roman Catholic Priest, Bishop Kaslew Lutheran Church Priest," said Mr Dube."David Ndoda – Salvation Army Priest, Reverend Nunu-Methodist Church Priest, Rev Manyoba Methodist Church Priest, Dr Joana Davis-Former Medical Doctor and J Mkandla and SDA Church Priest," said Mr Dube.He said other roads will be named after trees; umdlawuzo, uxakuxaku, umganu, and Flamelily."Buena Vista is a privately developed residential suburb that is adjacent to Lochview along the Old Esigodini road.It is a low density residential area with over 200 stands.The residents have chosen to have their roads named after indigenous trees and have forwarded the following proposed street names: Umvimila, Iminyela, Umphafa, Umviyo, Umkhuna, Umvagazi, Umhlali, Umlugulu, Umkhiwa, Ugagu.These names were derived from Indigenous trees which are in line with the Street-naming guidelines which were adopted by council on the 8th of August 1990."