Knives out for Minister Karoro

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

VILLAGERS in Mbire District, Mashonaland Central are breathing fire over Presidential inputs from which they were supposed to benefit but were allegedly swindled by their Member of Parliament Douglas Karoro.Karoro who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture is being accused by villagers of swindling 700 bags of fertilisers which was supposed to benefit poor farmers in the marginalised constituency.The villagers expressed their anger in a constituency WhatsApp group.Some of the leaked chats read."Why was the Minister not arrested after stealing our fertilisers?""Corruption should end; nothing lasts forever. We demand our fertilisers back," wrote another villager."Why is the Minister silent on these accusations," questioned another villager.Karoro declined to comment in the group saying the truth would come out.Meanwhile son to Chiweshe legislator Syden Chidamba, Mugove Glen Chidamba was arrested in connection with the scam after allegedly transporting the fertiliser for sale.Efforts to get a comment from Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on why Karoro is still a free man were fruitless.