Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Knives out for Minister Karoro

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 mins ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Mbire District, Mashonaland Central are breathing fire over Presidential inputs from which they were supposed to benefit but were allegedly swindled by their Member of Parliament Douglas Karoro.

Karoro who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture is being accused by villagers of swindling 700 bags of fertilisers which was supposed to benefit poor farmers in the marginalised constituency.

The villagers expressed their anger in a constituency WhatsApp group.

Some of the leaked chats read.

"Why was the Minister not arrested after stealing our fertilisers?"

"Corruption should end; nothing lasts forever. We demand our fertilisers back," wrote another villager.

"Why is the Minister silent on these accusations," questioned another villager.

Karoro declined to comment in the group saying the truth would come out.

Meanwhile son to Chiweshe legislator Syden Chidamba, Mugove Glen Chidamba was arrested in connection with the scam after allegedly transporting the fertiliser for sale.

Efforts to get a comment from Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on why Karoro is still a free man were fruitless.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

23 mins ago | 51 Views

African Mining Sector Set for Strong Growth in 2022

28 mins ago | 17 Views

Without incorporating the boy child we can kiss goodbye to ending misogyny and women's abuse!

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Southern African opposition parties need to form a shadow SADC to represent oppressed masses!

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

ZCTU slams Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zanu-PF presidium admits CCC causing ruling party headaches

6 hrs ago | 1872 Views

New fissures rock Zanu-PF youth league

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Basics run out of Zimbabwe shelves

6 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Chamisa ally says 'Zec must pass credibility, transparency tests'

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Rwandan fugitive links

6 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ncube casino economics killing goose that lays eggs

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mr President, how far diaspora vote?

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa protecting corrupt cronies

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution must be amended

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

ZRP ranked most corrupt govt dept

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimsec yet to pay O, A-level markers

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under attack over banks lending ban

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chegutu villagers relive night of terror

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

NGO report exposes Zanu-PF violence

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo Council names streets after departed eminent leaders

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Flats to reduce Bulawayo housing backlog

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa to make comeback

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

ZESA hikes local currency rates

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mayweather Jnr coming to Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mayhem at Barbourfields

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Duty on basics lowered

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

7 feared dead in mine collapse

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's govt jittery

18 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Bosso, Dynamos battle abandoned after Dembare fans uprooted the goalposts

19 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Cow thief caged

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Churches speak against early child marriages

21 hrs ago | 366 Views

Deborah Fraser dies

21 hrs ago | 2654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days