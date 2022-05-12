Latest News Editor's Choice


MP pays fees for striking farm workers' children

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni (ZANU PF) has paid tuition fees for 600 farm workers' children at Forester Estate in Mvurwi.


The farm workers have been on strike for more than a week and production at Forester Estate is stand still.

Workers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said they were getting RTGS8000, which they claimed could not sustain them hence they sought help from their legislator. 

"We are being ill-treated at Forester by our employer. We were getting RTGS8000 but we are saying we also need cash to mitigate our economic  challenges hence we sought the help of our Member of Parliament who came and cushioned us with school fees for our children," said one worker.

Another farm worker said Mugweni was helping them by engaging the employer concerning their grievances.

"The MP is assisting by mediating on the issue between the employer and the employees it seems it is working because we are told the owner of the estate is coming so we really thank our MP," added another worker 

Mugweni confirmed the developments. 

"I understand that several farm workers around Mvurwi are currently protesting against wages in RTGS due to the arbitrary parallel market rates by money changers who are ripping off tobacco farmers during this selling season hence  I have paid fees for some of their children to cushion them," he said 

"It is indeed a worrying situation that calls for both employees and management to come with modalities that will not see the country losing crops that earn us the much-needed forex when our economy is registering gradual growth."

The strike has affected the estate greatly as peas which was meant for export has gone bad.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days