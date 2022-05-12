Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF official dies in car crash

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF youth secretary for administration from Tafara 1 North has reportedly died in a traffic accident this morning.

The youth secretary Tatenda Gaza died on the spot while two others were seriously injured and are currently admitted to the Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.

The accident was confirmed by Harare District Co-ordinating Committee 4 (DCC) SM Mabeka.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning near Lafarge company in Harare.

It's alleged that the three were on their way to a party workshop in Harare

More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

Comments


