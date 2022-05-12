Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
Police have been called to investigate after a family collecting a body for burial at Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Harare discovered it had been mutilated.

The body of Patricia Mhizha, of Zvishavane, had the lower lip sliced off and the right side of her nose disfigured.

The family has refused to bury Mhizha who died aged 46 last Saturday until police have established who abused her corpse.

Patrick Mhizha, the twin brother of the late Patricia, said his sister had battled a heart ailment for 14 years until her death in Zvishavane last Saturday.

"They cut her lip off and it's sad, because I'm the one who attended to my sister when she died. We identified her and her body was intact before Nyaradzo took her remains to Harare. Nyaradzo called us on Sunday informing us that the body had arrived safely and that we should bring blankets and clothes for the dressing," he told ZimLive.

"On Monday this week, at Nyaradzo Herbert Chitepo branch, I was asked to verify an unusual defect on the corpse after my cousins had gone in first. I was shocked to see my sister had her lip cut off and nose disfigured.

"I asked them about it and the driver who took the body from Zvishavane denied knowing anything saying the corpse was transported in that state."

The family claims when the driver was further interrogated by his Nyaradzo bosses, it was established that he failed to write down unusual details on the corpse as per procedure.

Patrick told ZimLive he had confirmation from the attending doctor in Zvishavane, nurses and a mortician that the corpse had no defects.

ZimLive has seen WhatsApp messages between Patrick and a mortician identified as Ngorima from Zvishavane.

"The body was in good shape and you noticed everything was ok. What happened, and what are the people of Nyaradzo saying?" queried Ngorima.

The matter has since been reported to the Harare Central Police Station.

During a meeting with relatives on Tuesday, Nyaradzo Group operations manager Justin Chidemo Muchazivepi suggested that the Mhizha family could have failed to notice the defect back in Zvishavane since mourners are usually not comfortable viewing a body at close range.

He denied allegations of body mutilation, further suggesting it could have been rat bite.

"We have CCTV cameras all over our premises and trackers attached to our vehicles to notice anything unusual. We don't know what could have happened, we can only speculate," he said.

"We don't have any reason to deny anything but we just want to investigate the circumstances leading to this situation."

Relatives at the brief meeting were annoyed by Muchazivepi's remarks.

In a statement, Nyaradzo said it transferred Mhizha's body into its care from a government mortuary in Zvishavane "albeit with lower lip and nose lacerations."

"Collaborative efforts are underway between ourselves, her family, the place of initial care, the police as well as the forensic pathology unit to ascertain the facts of this unfortunate occurrence," the company said.

Patricia was set to be buried on Tuesday but burial has been postponed until police finish their investigation.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Police, #Probe, #Nyaradzo

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

37 mins ago | 220 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

37 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

38 mins ago | 258 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

38 mins ago | 72 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 130 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

39 mins ago | 91 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

40 mins ago | 47 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

'Mnangagwa must resign'

13 hrs ago | 6412 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

13 hrs ago | 5911 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

13 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

13 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

13 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

13 hrs ago | 528 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

13 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

Lawyer off the hook

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

13 hrs ago | 725 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

23 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

23 hrs ago | 671 Views

Biti loses second application

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

23 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

23 hrs ago | 1217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days