Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced a review of SMS, voice and data charges effective May 19.

Due to the galloping inflation in Zimbabwe, mobile network operators have frequently reviewed prices upwards.

In a statement released Wednesday Econet Wireless said all other prices remain unchanged.

The statement reads: "Please note, we will review our voice, data and SMS bundle prices effective, Thursday 19 May 2022".

Mobile networks like Netone and Telecel usually review their prices subsequently.

Last year after increasing data tariffs by 20%, Econet defended the hikes saying they were prompted by increasing operation costs.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Econet, #Bundles, #Prices

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

41 mins ago | 249 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

41 mins ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

42 mins ago | 287 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

42 mins ago | 82 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 142 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

'Mnangagwa must resign'

13 hrs ago | 6432 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

13 hrs ago | 5934 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

13 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

13 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

13 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

13 hrs ago | 531 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

13 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

Lawyer off the hook

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

13 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

13 hrs ago | 835 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

13 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

24 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

24 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

24 hrs ago | 671 Views

Biti loses second application

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

24 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

24 hrs ago | 1218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days