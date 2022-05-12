Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) has taken Buhera South legislator, Joseph Chinotimba, head on for calling the President Emmerson Mnangagwa by his surname.

Chinotimba accused Mnangagwa of imposing a more literate candidate in his constituency in a video that went viral a few days ago.

The youths said the lawmaker was wrong to address the President as "Mnangagwa" without showing respect.

ZIRAPAYON secretary for external affairs, Tendai  Nyikadzino, said Chinotimba should explain his intentions.

"As Zimbabwe  Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network, we note with concern the trending video of J Chinotimba accusing our President, E.D Mnangagwa, of imposing a candidate in Buhera Constituency," Nyikadzino said in a statement.

"It is in this context that we demand from Chinotimba a full explanation on the allegations raised against the President.

"Of interest also is how J Chinotimba intentionally failed to acknowledge the country's President and Zanu-PF's  first secretary in public, addressing His Excellency Dr ED. Mnangagwa  as ‘Mnangagwa'.

"This rebellious disregard to authority does not set good precedence to the youth, especially when it comes from a war veteran," he said.

The video shows Chinotimba addressing people in his constituency while dressed in his party regalia.

Chinotimba said he was voted into power by people, as such will not allow anyone to drive him away.

The lawmaker also said Mnangagwa was imposing candidates more literate than him, but his role was God given.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

37 mins ago | 220 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

37 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

38 mins ago | 258 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

38 mins ago | 72 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

39 mins ago | 91 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

39 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

40 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

40 mins ago | 47 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

'Mnangagwa must resign'

13 hrs ago | 6412 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

13 hrs ago | 5910 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

13 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

13 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

13 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

13 hrs ago | 528 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

13 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

Lawyer off the hook

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

13 hrs ago | 725 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

23 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

23 hrs ago | 671 Views

Biti loses second application

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

23 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

23 hrs ago | 1217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days