Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
AS reported last week that a war is brewing in Zanu-PF following last week's divisive youth league congress that saw the party leadership imposing leaders instead of convening elections, the party's new deputy youth secretary has confirmed the mayhem, as serious fights erupt in the provinces over lofty posts.

Thousands of party youths were left seething with anger last week and threatening to take the war back to their provinces, alleging tribalism and the stifling of democracy by bigwigs who blocked elections for top posts and chose to impose leaders in a process they described as based on "consensus".

John Paradza from Masvingo province emerged as the new youth league deputy secretary in an opaque process described by youths from other provinces as unjust and reeking of tribalism.

On Thursday, Paradza confirmed the chaos in the provinces, but immediately warned that those fanning divisions will be dealt with by the party.

The crisis in the ruling party, insiders say, is precipitated by a political war of attrition between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

 "Zanu-PF youth league has noted with concern, unfortunate and malicious reports on various social media platforms and in some newspapers alleging that there are votes of no confidences passed on some of its leaders in provinces," Paradza said.

"Such reports are most unfortunate after a very successful elective youth league conference where the president and first secretary of the party ED Mnangagwa taught us the virtues of true cadreship."

"The youth league does not condone such illegal behaviour and mischief. Accordingly, those behind such unbridled shenanigans must be warned to stop forthwith or face swift disciplinary action."

"We implore all our members and leaders at every level of the youth league structures to respect the party constitution, embrace unity of purpose and shy away from petty needless contradictions."

He said those involved will face disciplinary action. The raging fights are a confirmation of last week's story by The NewsHawks which exposed a serious rift in the ruling party which exploded at the congress where thousands of party youths returned home amid bitterness following the imposition of leadership.

The fights have now manifested in several provinces but more glaringly in Mashonaland West province where a camp opposed to new chairperson Tapiwa Masenda pushed a vote of no confidence.

 Masenda is accused of making unilateral co-options and nepotism. There are also fights in the Midlands province where senior party leaders are said to have taken keen interest in the composition of the youth league structures and also putting their hands in the women's league conference to be held next month.

This week, women's league chairperson Marble Chinomona confirmed a sinister agenda in the party, accusing some unnamed elements of trying to infiltrate the party.

"What we want is unity in the national executive of the women's league. We want a women's league that is not infiltrated by people who just come for positions. Some people are sent to destabilise the wing). We have already heard that money is being dished out somewhere, but people should know that when money starts to be circulated, it is buys dirty things," she said in remarks that appeared to confirm fights in the party.

The conference is scheduled for June 23 to 26. Zanu-PF is set for its main elective congress this year, with insiders saying Mnangagwa is likely to be challenged.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Zanu-pF, #Youth, #Mayhem

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

41 mins ago | 252 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

42 mins ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

42 mins ago | 291 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 142 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

43 mins ago | 97 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

44 mins ago | 20 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

'Mnangagwa must resign'

13 hrs ago | 6432 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint 2nd VP

13 hrs ago | 5935 Views

RBZ in dramatic U-turn on lending

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

CCC targets Bulawayo City Council's business operations

13 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora seeks to keep rivals out

13 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Injured Zimbabwean civil servants fail to pay medical bills

13 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Parly probes tobacco company

13 hrs ago | 531 Views

Govt raises mandatory fuel blending to E20

13 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa siblings denied bail

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

Top medical firm in labour, tax evasion storm

13 hrs ago | 679 Views

Lawyer off the hook

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

11 Zimbabwean students in international moot competition

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mahachi readies for court battle

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Joel Luphahla survives Bosso axe

13 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bodies of seven miners retrieved from shaft

13 hrs ago | 835 Views

Surely, there is no honour among thieves

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwe to pull out of CITES?

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

US, CCC and local journalists gang up to foment chaos

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ethanol blending up increased to 20% to kill injectors

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's activists chicken out again

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

RBZ auction rate reaches $258

13 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mnangagwa's nephews denied bail in firearms case

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mwonzora reshuffles MDC-T leadership

24 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mahachi denies allegations of scalded son with boiling water

24 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Bosso kicks out coaches

24 hrs ago | 671 Views

Biti loses second application

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

RBZ lifts suspension on lending

24 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZRP releases names of accident victims

24 hrs ago | 1218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days