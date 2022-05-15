Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF members have been challenged to adhere to the party constitution when conducting party business.

Speaking at a workshop organised by Harare province meant to educate Harare provincial secretaries for administration from all structures, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said it is the constitution that builds the party.

"It is the constitution that builds the party. It is through the constitution that mould cardership of the party, it is through the constitution that the party becomes strong with a proper direction," said Mpofu.

Mpofu was accompanied by Zanu-PF Director General Dickson Dzora.

The workshop takes place after the successful hosting of a similar workshop by the Matabeleland South Province in Beitbridge over the weekend.

He commended Harare province led by Goodwills Masimirembwa for organising the workshop, a platform meant to engage the leadership at all levels.

The operations of the party Mpofu said are guided by the constitution of the party.

He emphasised the importance of the Administration department as the leading organ in the professionalization of the party since the coming in of the New Dispensation.

When President Mnangagwa came into office 2017, he set up a permanent structure at the party headquarters to have full time members of the party.

Currently, the party is operating professionally, becoming an envy to the region.

He urged the party leadership to listen, learn, leave and love the people.

"We want leadership of unity, leadership of listening to your subordinates, leadership of respect to one another and dedication to the party,".

The party is currently working towards mobilising 5 million voters ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Mpofu said party leadership should not close the door for new membership.

"Since the dawn of the New Dispensation, the party is on a renewal, professionalisation trajectory as we move with the times. The Party needs to attract new members especially the youth and women as these constitute the majority of our country's population demographics,".

We should also bear in mind that because of our political foothold and resilience to all the socio-economic and political stresses and shocks, we have become so visible at a regional and global level such that we have attracted the wrath of our detractors,".

"You should always be guided by the constitution in discharging your duties. The constitution is a tool for unity and allegiance to His Excellency President Mnangagwa and the party. When carrying party business, lets respect the constitution. You never go wrong if you follow the constitution,"

He called for unity of purpose among party members and wrestle Harare from the opposition and make it a Zanu-PF stronghold.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairman Masimirembwa said the province has embarked on a programme where they are inviting departmental heads of the party at national level to address various provincial structures.

"We want party members to interact with national leadership and at the same to learn from the national leadership of what is expected of them in their different portfolios," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dzora said the secretariat for administration is the cog of the party which directs, manages, coordinates, monitors, evaluates all programmes and activities implemented by the various wings

"The Administration department is the repository of the party and ensures that there is a seamless coordination in achieving party resolutions which are endorsed, be it at Congress, Conference, Central Committee and Politburo levels," said Dzora.

Source - The Herald

