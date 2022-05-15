Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
IN what could pan out to be a reincarnation of the diabolical Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), the US is mulling enacting legislation that will impose stiff penalties on African countries that will be deemed diplomatically sympathetic to the Russian Federation.

The latest piece of legislation by the US, known as the "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act", gives Congress power to probe African countries that are deemed to be leaning towards Russia and proposes to punish sovereign African states for associating with Moscow.

Ironically, there are no such limitations on the US on the African continent where it brazenly interferes in African countries' domestic affairs through the unilateral imposition of sanctions that have been strangling nations like Zimbabwe for over two decades now, retarding economic growth and general development.

According to the draft Bill, the US Congress will have a carte blanche to "regularly assess the scale and scope of the Russian Federation's influence and activities in Africa that undermine US objectives and interests, and determine how to address and counter such influence and activities effectively, including through appropriate United States foreign assistance programmes; and to hold accountable the Russian Federation and African governments and their officials who are complicit in aiding such malign influence and activities".

Furthermore, the Bill, which analysts have described as "condescending", also seeks to monitor deals between African countries and Russian companies in the exploitation of natural resources and extractive industries, and also Russia's military activities on the continent.

The Bill that comes in the wake of the six-week Russian/Ukraine conflict where African countries have steadfastly refused to take sides and condemn Russia, is regarded by political observers as a carrot and stick approach to enslave African countries by the US when it comes to voting on the United Nations.

It was sponsored by Republican Gregory Weldon Meeks who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Relations and was first put to a vote in the US Senate on April 27 where 415 senators voted in favour and nine against.

The Bill is yet to be signed into law.

Zanu-PF director of information and publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Zanu-PF will never pander to the dictates of a foreign country, especially imperialistic laws from America.

"Zimbabwe under Zanu-PF is sure never to toe that line. African states must stand together and be counted against those seeking to define African foreign relations according to US imperialist motives. Existentially and foundationally, Zanu-PF's ideological orientation and President ED Mnangagwa's uncompromising revolutionary standpoint are anti-foreign interference.

"We do not have a puppet government in Zimbabwe. We are not beholden to, nor do we define our foreign policy using a US template. Be reminded further that Zimbabwe is under debilitating illegal sanctions from the US, so besides that, we will reject and refuse to toe the US line, this is not breaking news in Zimbabwe.

"Predictably, there will be gnashing of teeth in those countries which are beholden to the United States through US-Africom. It will be, however, a sad day in history if any single African country was going to bow down before this US proposal.

"Great African statesmen and the continent's founding fathers will be turning in their graves if that were to happen. Imagine all our 52 nations being bound by a US law and its legal system. We shall see real and genuine African leaders and African states while puppets will be exposed," said Mugwadi.

The US law is being mooted ahead of the October Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg under the theme, "For peace, security and development" and is viewed by analysts as a deterrent measure by the US to stop African countries from defining their destiny unencumbered by threats of sanctions.

Academic and researcher Mr Alex Munyonga said the "Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act is nothing but a presentation of Africa as America's toy and inferior other" in the geopolitics.

"The drive is to sanction any African country that does business with Russia. A telescopic look into such an endeavour unravels the reincarnation of Zidera but this time not targeted at Zimbabwe alone but Africa as a whole. Africa is being reduced to a fighting battlefield for Euro-American conflicts, a second-class continent. This is a fresh and camouflaged scramble for Africa, post-colonial colonisation of Africa.

"For the past two decades, Zimbabwe has been a victim of unjustified bullying from the US and her allies, with Zidera having been passed to punish the country after it had empowered its citizens through land redistribution.

"The success of the Zimbabwean Fast Track Land Reform programme could have catalysed African zeal to possess and own their own resources. Zidera was a hidden and hostile protectionist design meant to discourage any other African country from repossessing and owning their resources.

"The same shenanigans are being displayed in the wake of the renewed, ‘Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act'. America is aware that Russia can evade American sanctions by trading with African countries. America is aware that vibrant trade between Africa and Russia has the potential of destabilising Euro-American economies," said Mr Munyonga.

Making their intentions bare, US congressman Michael McCaul, who co-sponsored the Bill, said: "We must make every state choose between doing business with the free world or with the war criminal", making an American standpoint the world's view.

However, political analyst Mr Collin Mharadzano said such machinations by the US will not find resonance in a liberated world such as Zimbabwe.

"The United States' predatory behaviour as evidenced by its intentions to enact the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act is ample testimony of its superior complex mentality where it perceives itself as the only real deal in world affairs. It is indeed contemptuous of other human species. It perceives itself as the Alpha and Omega of all activities political in the world.

"These are clear sanctions akin to Zidera which it unlawfully enacted to destabilise the political and economic affairs of a sovereign country. Russia is now its target hence the need for all nations to resist such an evil act which will hurt the ordinary people," said Mr Mharadzano.

Unlike some countries which believe in unilateralism, Zimbabwe's foreign policy is couched in engagement with all nations and the promotion of dialogue in resolving conflicts.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Sanctions, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days