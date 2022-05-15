Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa in import substitution drive

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zesa is working with Mozambique and Zambia to add an extra 250MW of imports which will help with the winter peaks, while it is now moving into manufacturing of electricity pylons and assembling solar panels in the second half of the year through its Zesa Enterprises Manufacturing Division.

Electricidade de Moçambique has surplus capacity at Cahora Basa and is willing to supply 150MW while the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation can supply 100MW from the recently commissioned Kafue South.

Zesa is now sorting out the payment requirements with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, commercial services manager, Engineer Gift Ndlovu has said.

Zesa is moving into more manufacturing with the manufacturing of pylon s becoming possible once the new Tsingshan steelworks at Manhize near Mvuma can produce the required materials.

Solar panel use continues to expand in Zimbabwe, making assembly of panels an economic and viable option that will make foreign currency go further.

ZESA Holdings consultant for international business, Eng Cletus Nyachowe, told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Energy and Power Development during a tour of ZENT's manufacturing plant that Zesa was now putting together the major investment to manufacture transmitting channel pylons.

"Most of these things are being imported and members are aware that there is a steel factory that's starting up in the Midlands. We are going to make use of that steel as a manufacturing requirement in the supply industry," he said.

Zesa still sees expansion of suers connected to electricity supplies as a major priority, with 2030 now set as a target date for any Zimbabwean who wants a connection able to get one, with solar panels seen as an option for many.

"It's very possible and we are working on strategies to make that possible. ZENT will be assembling solar panels that will be supplied in rural areas and cities."

Eng Nyachowe said Zesa is sitting on a backlog of 305 000 potential customers who are still waiting to be connected.

Generation needed to be rapidly expanded, he said. Modelling future growth, ZESA sees a need for an extra 2 500 megawatts over the next three years.

"As we are all aware, currently Zesa is on a maximum demand of 1 700MW. That means that in the next three years we have to create capacity which is bigger than what Zesa is supplying."

Eng Nyachowe said Zesa was close to closing a deal that will take care of the 305 00 customers that have applied for connection.

"We will be able to meet that challenge. We need to be aware that Hwange Unit Number 7 will be online November this year and Number 8 April next year so that we can bring online an additional 600MW."

"We are also talking to the regional utilities not just for existing power but we are participating in the development of those new power sources that are efficient in terms of production," he said.

Eng Nyachowe said Zesa was looking at internal generation and also collaborations with neighbouring countries Mozambique and Zambia. "There are massive hydro resources there and we generate at lower cost than some of these sources," he said.

Eng Nyachowe said Zesa had a backlog of over 2 000 transformers, largely as result of thefts and vandalism. "We are all aware of the vandalism and as ZESA we are also taking additional precautions. ZENT is designing and manufacturing a transformer made of aluminium wire. Aluminium is not desirable to the thieves," he said.

Meanwhile, ZESA has concluded separate deals with Mozambique and Zambia that will see Zimbabwe soon start importing an additional 250MW from the two countries, the power utility's director, Commercial Services Manager, Engineer, Gift Ndlovu has said.

He said 150MW will come from Mozambique's Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) while the other 100MW will imported from the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO).

Engineer Ndlovu who was speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Gweru said the deal will ease load shedding in the wake of high demand for power.

"In the short to medium term, we are in discussions with EDM of Mozambique. In fact, we were in Mozambique last week where we were concluding a deal to get an additional 150MW from Mozambique. We are still hopeful that should our banks be able to clear the conditions precedent, we should be able to start unlocking that capacity from next week going forward," he said.

He said the Zambia deal was also a done deal

"We have also concluded discussions with ZESCO of Zambia. You may be aware that ZESCO has just commissioned Lower Kafue power station and they have promised us that we could exploit 100MW from that power station if are able to then make the prepayments that they require. We have a condition precedent that we need to be paying at least US$6.3 million every month to then start using the 100MW facility."

Eng Ndlovu said ZESA has since submitted the necessary paperwork needed for funding to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to facilitate the payment of the required funds.

For local power generation, Eng Ndlovu said ZESA has secured an offshore facility to "repower" the small Harare and Bulawayo thermal power plants so ad to generate an additional 210MW.

He said the country's three small thermal power stations, Harare, Bulawayo and Munyati, were currently generating an average of 30MW.

"The small thermals are not doing very well, we have Harare, Bulawayo and Munyati and the three normally give us a total of 30MW. Today they are doing very well like Munyati is doing 25MW, and we are getting 15MW from Harare, so we have a total of 40MW but on average we normally get 30MW."

Eng Ndlovu said independent power producers were also accounting for 85MW.

He said the major suppliers, the Hwange Thermal Station generates an average of 400MW and the Kariba Hydro-electricity plant which produces 1 050MW.

After the extra 600MW from the two new units at Hwange approaching completion, ZESA has plans to establish a "10 Gorges Project" along the Zambezi River where it anticipates getting up to 15 000MW, said Eng Ndlovu.

"Kariba, is where we are getting our power and is already operational. Kafue, both Lower Kafue and Lower Kafue North and South Kafue, all in Zambia, they are doing very well. Cahora Basa is working in Mozambique.

"Our desire is that once these 10 gorges are developed, we should be able to get up to 15 000MW, which is 15.5GW from the 10 gorges," he said

Eng Ndlovu said Zesa was working on improving power generation in line with the country's vision 2030.

"Going into 2030, we are looking at our load going just above 5 000MW and if we can get 15.5GW from the 10 gorges, divided for the three countries, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, we should get some level of comfort in terms of availability of supplies for the country to support development," he said.

He said Zimbabwe normally generates an average of between 1 030MW and 1 650MW of electricity for consumption, while the demand peaks to 1 750MW in winter, resulting in a power deficit of between 150MW and 300MW.

The power utility anticipates the national demand for electricity to rise to at least 3 500MW by 2025 and over 5 000MW in 2030 thanks to a perceived economic growth.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days