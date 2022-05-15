Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A REFRESHING atmosphere greets a discerning traveller upon arrival at the new look Beitbridge Border Post, a world class facility whose upgrading under the Second Republic, has reached the final stage under the second phase of the project.

The unparalleled architecture at the border post, which encompasses custom designs featuring stunning granite walls embellished with turrets, towers and impressive chevron decorations resembling the iconic Great Zimbabwe Ruins, is a marvel.

In July 2018, President Mnangagwa presided over a ground-breaking ceremony at Beitbridge Border Post ahead of its revamp.

The modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post is in line with Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle-income economy, and is one of the key projects being undertaken by the Second Republic to promote the ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

Civil works are being rolled out in three phases with new terminals being built for each vehicle category. They include new vehicle parking areas and feeder roadways.

The first phase was confined to upgrading the buildings, warehouses, roads, installing new weigh-bridges and a new main freight terminal building.

The second and third phases will involve construction of new terminals for buses, light vehicles and pedestrians.

In an update yesterday, one of the companies contracted by the Government to spearhead the project, Raubex Group Limited said they were now in the final stages of phase two of the project, which include the construction of new bus terminals.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro said the completion of the entire project will spur economic growth in terms of regional trade and development.

"This is a world class one-stop shop facility that the Government under the Second Republic is implementing and we are on target to meet set deadlines. It will not only improve the ease of doing business, but also facilitate regional trade as well as reduce corruption since there would be very minimal human interface due to the high-tech facilities," he said.

Deputy Minister Madiro said the modernisation of the Beitbridge will increase the volume of traffic with service levels expected to be modernised in line with international standards.

"We are on target and the border project is one of the best facilities in the Sadc region. Already travellers using the border post have started experiencing one of the most efficient and effective services," he said.

"We have actually completed the first phase and the second phase, which is now in its final stages, is being rolled out."

Deputy Minister Madiro said the project will contribute to industrialisation as well as enhancing trade and Sadc regional integration.

"Where trucks could spend days before they are cleared, they are now spending a few hours if not minutes. Time is money and with this new facility, importers are now getting value for their money with the levies being charged justifiable considering the services they are getting out of that facility," he said.

"As the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, we are walking the talk in terms of infrastructural development and the ease of doing business.

The border project is a typical example of how business should be conducted in a convenient way."

Deputy Minister Madiro said the state-of-the-art project is going to be replicated in other border posts.

"That project has actually put the country in a competitive advantage and when the Beitbridge-Harare Road is completed it will actually complete the whole ecosystem in terms of business and trade," he said.

Deputy Minister Madiro said the upgrading and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post will also speed up the implementation of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) concept between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Under the OSBP travellers and cargo will be cleared once for entry and exit in both countries.

The Beitbridge Border Post upgrade being implemented through a public-private partnership arrangement with ZimBorders, is the biggest investment for any city so far in the country.

It is being upgraded through a 17-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement between the Government and ZimBorders Consortium.

Under the initiative, the Government is providing technical support while ZimBorders, through various financial institutions, is funding civil works.

Beitbridge town secretary Mr Loud Ramakgapola said the ongoing projects in the border town has made Beitbridge one of the fastest growing towns in Zimbabwe.

"Once these projects are complete, they will definitely change the face of Beitbridge and transform the border town into a world class commercial hub," he said.

Beitbridge Residents Association spokesperson Mr Jabulani Makhado said modernisation of the border post has changed the face of the border town and will enhance the economic status of the town.

"As residents, we are grateful to the Government for modernising the Beitbridge Border, which will go a long way in addressing bottlenecks and ensure the ease of doing business as well as facilitating trade," he said.

"With a facility of this magnitude, there will be smooth movement of travellers since there is now a separation of traffic. This project will also improve the status of our town."

Mr Makhado said modernisation of the border has also created an opportunity for residents to benefit through improved water supply and sewer reticulation.

"Our town has for years been dogged by constant water shortages and we are optimistic that it will soon be a thing of the past since this project entails the construction of a water reservoir and treatment plant," he said.

Beitbridge is one of the busiest border posts in Africa and does not only connect Zimbabwe and South Africa, but also serves as the transit point for the majority of north-south trade in Southern Africa.



Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days