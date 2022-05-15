Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Gokwe man was allegedly fatally stabbed while his two brothers are battling for life at Gokwe General Hospital after they were attacked for cautioning siblings who were drinking beer during a funeral church service.

The three members of the same family fell victim to another set of two brothers who did not take lightly to being cautioned over beer.
Police have since launched a manhunt for two brothers, Leon Muringi and Pritchard Muringi who fled after allegedly fatally stabbing Tapiwa Ziyambi (37) of Dzingisai Village, headman Makore under Chief Chireya.

The deceased's two brothers, Tererai Ziyambi (32) and Shepherd Ziyambi (35) were rushed to Gokwe General Hospital where they are battling for life.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at Dzingisai Village on Sunday at around 3PM.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a case of murder and attempted murder where three brothers were attacked with sharp objects, one died on the spot and the other two are admitted at the hospital with serious injuries," said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the three Ziyambi brothers were conducting a church service at a funeral in Dzingisai Village, headman Makore under Chief Chireya.

Tapiwa Ziyambi then saw the Muringi brothers, who are all from the same village and were part of the mourners, drinking beer and cautioned them against doing so.

This did not go down well with the Muringi brothers.

"On their way home after the funeral, the suspects, who were armed with sharp objects, waylaid them along a footpath and confronted them over the incident that had occurred at the funeral and a misunderstanding ensued," said Insp Mahoko.

Leon allegedly stabbed Tererai with an unknown sharp object.

Insp Mahoko said Tapiwa who tried to intervene was stabbed by Pritchard with a sharp object and he died on the spot.

Leon went on to stab Shepherd all over the body leaving him lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Police are appealing to members of the  public to help in apprehending the two suspects.

"May members of the public who might have information about the whereabouts of Leon and Shepherd Muringi, inform their nearest police station," said Insp Mahoko.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


