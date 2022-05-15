Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman acquitted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A COURT has ruled that a case in which a Bulawayo mechanic is accused of driving a client's vehicle without authorisation is a civil matter that cannot be tried in a criminal court.

The case which initially kicked off in 2020 was finally concluded last week by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja, who directed that Mr Tinashe Collen Nhananga's grievance against Mr Garikai Matanhire should be directed to the civil court.

Mr Matanhire who runs BMW Centre in Bulawayo initially appeared in court on 14 October 2020, when he was accused of driving Mr Nhananga's vehicle, without consent.

Mr Nhananga was reported then to be the managing director of CAG Travellers.

It was the State's case then, that on 18 September 2020 at Number 5 Iron Bridge Road in Belmont, Mr Matanhire and Mr Nhananga had an agreement that he would repair the latter's BMW 320 model at his workshop at a cost of US$600.

It was then alleged that Mr Matanhire fuelled the vehicle in question at Mr Nhananga's workshop and drove it to his garage without consent.

"The accused person went on to unlawfully take the complainant's vehicle and drove it to his garage at BMW Centre along Bristol Road without consulting or getting consent from the complainant. He breached the contract on which they had agreed with the intention to temporarily deprive the complainant of his car. He held onto the vehicle arguing that he would only release it when the complainant had fully paid the money that they had agreed on. Up to now the accused person is still keeping the complainant's property at his garage," read court records.

However, the two year-long case was finally put to rest, after Mr Munjanja found no compelling reasons to indict Mr Matanhire, and concluded the case was civil.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days