Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has accused politicians of fanning anarchy by alleging that it was mismanaging elections.

Zec also claimed that elections in the country were now a security issue.

It maintains that the poor public response to its voter registration exercises this year was because Zimbabweans do not trust its management of the electoral processes.

Speaking at a pre-delimitation stakeholders meeting with journalists in Harare yesterday, Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the elections had become a national security issue, and very divisive.

"The 2023 harmonised elections are literally around the corner, the election mood is obviously palpable. Elections are also exercises in the management of emotions, and politicians are masters in whipping them. Elections have become a national security issue," Kiwa said.

"Elections have become a divisive rather than a unifying factor in this country. We have a country to build for future generations, let us all leave a legacy that will be admired by our children which is anchored on tolerance and responsible leadership."

Soon after the March 26 by-elections, opposition political parties accused Zec of bias, saying the electoral body had denied them the voters roll with biometric information, but had given it to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Addressing the same meeting, Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana denied giving Zanu-PF a voters roll with pictures while refusing other political players access.

"The truth is that all political parties are provided with a voters roll for free after nomination. The law allows one to get a free copy from Zec. Sometimes, it is the issue of political posturing.

"Politicians want to gain mileage by misleading the electorate. The truth is that when a person is nominated, he or she is entitled to a voters roll. We also have provisions to get the document at a fee," Silaigwana said.

Binga North legislator (Citizens for Coalition Change) Prince Dubeko Sibanda shared a voters roll with pictures at the meeting, which he said was available to Zanu-PF candidates in the March by-elections.

However, Zec director legal services Shamiso Chahuruva distanced the electoral body from the document, stating that Zec was not allowed by the law to share a voters roll containing
pictures.

"There is a court judgment on the issue. We are not allowed to share a voters roll with pictures. We do not know where that document originated from," Chahuruva said.

Meanwhile, Silaigwana said Zimbabwe had a total of 5 795 547 people registered as voters as at May 10 this year.

Zimbabwe held two voter registration exercises, with the first conducted between February 1 and 28, while the second took place from April 11 to 30 this year.

Silaigwana said the number of registered voters was expected to change as the registration process was an on-going exercise.

"There is no enthusiasm in registering to vote. We encourage doing that. Everyone has a responsibility to participate in the country's democratic processes," he said.

According to the figures released at the workshop, there are 3 119 085 million female voters in Zimbabwe, representing about 53%, while there are 2 676 462 (46%) male voters registered by May 10 this year.

"This is not the final voters register. Voter registration is continuing and the cleaning of the voters roll is also a continuous process," he said.

Silaigwana said voter registration would continue at the Zec provincial and district offices throughout the country. Zec has 10 provincial offices and 63 district offices.

He also said the constituency delimitation exercise would begin soon.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days