Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AGRICULTURE Minister Anxious Masuka has allegedly failed to pay back a US$94 000 loan advanced to him five years ago in the form of tobacco farming inputs.

A Chinese tobacco contracting firm Tianze Tobacco Company Limited (Tianze), which advanced the loan, has resorted  to recover the money via the courts.

Court papers seen by NewsDay show that in January 2017, Masuka acknowledged his indebtedness to Tianze for a sum of US$93 911,89.

At the time, Masuka undertook to offset the debt on, or before October 2019.

In terms of the agreement, Masuka was supposed to pay back in local currency, wherein Tianze would rate the payment made to the equivalent of United States dollars at the prevailing rate on the date of payment.

According to Tianze's heads of argument, the Agriculture minister signed a commitment document wherein he revised his payment terms and acknowledged owing the Chinese company.

On May 20, 2021 Masuka, through his lawyers, admitted owing the Chinese company money for tobacco inputs, but insisted, instead, that "the debt was denominated in RTGS dollars and that they had finished payment of same".

"Defendant (Masuka) has been making ridiculously low ZWL$ payments which were being rated at the prevailing interbank rate of that day by plaintiff (Tianze)," the court documents read.

As of October 2021, Masuka was in arrears of US$83 937,52 or its equivalent in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

"Despite lawful demand, the defendant has failed, and, or neglected to pay the amount outstanding. Plaintiff prays for judgment against defendant as claimed in the summons," the papers read.

Tianze prays that Masuka pays the balance including interest at the prescribed interest rate from the date of summons to the date of full payment.

In his head of arguments, Masuka said Tianze caused summons in December 2019 claiming inter alia US$85 699,73. Masuka proposed to pay back the loan in instalments, and that proposal was allegedly accepted.

"Between January 2020 and May 2021, the respondent fully paid back the debt in the Zimbabwe dollar. In February, respondent was surprised to be told that his Zimbabwe dollar payments were being converted to the United States dollar at the official rate of the day when payment was made. Respondent had paid the debt in the Zimbabwean dollar due to Statutory Instrument (SI) 33 of 2019," Masuka avers.

SI 33 ordered the transacting public to use the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal currency, among other things, from the effective date of February 22, 2019 for accounting and other purposes.

This ideally meant that the debt was converted at 1:1.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Masuka, #Court, #Loan

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days