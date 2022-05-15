Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has defended the Health Services Bill in Parliament, saying it will improve the lives of public health workers.

The Health Services Amendment Bill is now at the second reading stage in the National Assembly.

Health workers in the country view the Bill as repressive as it restricts the right of health workers to engage in collective job action, and  proposes a punishment of up to three years for strikes.

On Tuesday, Ziyambi said: "I am pleased to bring you a Bill that is very important for the better delivery of public health services, it will amend the Health Services Act to bring it into line with the Constitution and improve the conditions of health service workers."

Ziyambi noted that the Health Service Board, which was created by the Health Services Act in 2005, was supposed to fix the minimum conditions of service of health workers and health service standards at government hospitals throughout the country.

"Under that Act, each government hospital had its own hospital management board which could hire and fire staff including professional staff. Now we have noticed that there is too much surrendering of responsibility by the board to the hospital management boards and too little co-ordination between them."

When the Bill is passed into law; no health staff can be hired or fired at government institutions without permission from the Health Services Board, he said.

"Not so long ago, we saw that the public health service was affected by strikes, walk-outs and refusal of service by public health workers.  They were in many cases misled by union representatives who promised that they could achieve the impossible that is to say to compel the government to give them conditions that were beyond the capacity of government's financial ability to offer," Ziyambi said, adding that government valued its public health service workers.

"They, like other workers in the public sector, are entitled to decent working conditions and government will never stop hearing their reasonable grievances about their material well-being, but we must balance the aspiration with the reality that in any State, the delivery of affordable public health services is a basic public health good that cannot be withdrawn from our people because of a labour dispute," he said.

Ziyambi also pointed out that the law will declare health services as essential, which means labour in the sector cannot be withdrawn through industrial action.

"Clause 5 of the Bill is a very important clause in this connection, it makes it clear that the calling of a health service worker is not simply a job but a vocation to help, heal and save the lives of our people. It goes on to say that even during a collective job action, a member of the health sector is under an obligation to provide the professional skill, expertise, care and service to patients in a medical emergency or needing critical or intensive care."

"Health service workers who breach these fundamental obligations will face professional disciplinary proceedings, just like any other health service worker in the private sector will face the same," said Ziyambi.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Ziyambi, #Bill, #Health

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days