Drunkard kills church pastor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A GOKWE pastor was murdered on Sunday after he reproached an imbiber for drinking beer at a funeral church service.

In a statement yesterday, police said: "Police in Gokwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Leon Muringi and Pritchard Muringi, both of Njikeni village, Nembudziya, in connection with a case of murder and attempted murder which occurred on May 5 this year in Dzingisai village."

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said Tapiwa Ziyambi (37), of village Dzingisai under Chief Chireya, died after he was stabbed with a knife in the back reportedly by Pritchard.

He had reprimanded Pritchard for drinking beer during the church-led funeral service.

Tapiwa's two brothers are battling for life at Gokwe District Hospital after they were also struck with a machete by Pritchard's sibling, Leon.

"It is alleged that Ziyambi, who was in the company of his two brothers, Tererai (32) and Shepherd (35) of village Dzingisai, headman Chikore under Chief Chireya in Nembudziya, Gokwe, were conducting a church service at a funeral in the village," Mahoko said.

"According to reports, Ziyambi saw Leon and Pritchard, who were among the mourners, drinking beer and cautioned them. This did not go down well with the suspects."

After the funeral, the three Ziyambi brothers met the Muringi siblings along a foot path and a confrontation ensued over the censure.

Leon attacked Tererai with a machete and Tapiwa intervened and was stabbed with a knife in the back and died on the spot.

According to Mahoko, Leon also stabbed Shepherd all over the body with a knife.

Tapiwa's body is at Gokwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

