Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) has won a case against the Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association (BBHOA) that was accusing him of violating rules governing the residence.

Wadyajena was sued by the association for disorderly conduct and making noise at night, disturbing the peace of other residents.

BBHOA chairperson Shingi Munyeza wrote a letter reprimanding the MP before the association deactivated his vehicle tags and relegated him to using the visitors' entrance.

Wadyajena then sued the association saying his rights had been infringed.

After hearing the case, High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo ruled: "Whereupon after reading records filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that by consent, the BBHOA shall immediately restore applicant's access rights to the Borrowdale Brooke Estate by fully reactivating Wadyajena's access tags. The BBHOA and its employees are hereby interdicted from deactivating Wadyajena's access tags without following due process or the authority of a court order."

The association had instituted disciplinary measures against the legislator.

But in a letter addressed to the BBHOA through his lawyers, Machingura Legal Practitioners, Wadyajena challenged the disciplinary measures saying they were "illegal and arbitrary".

"My family and I continue to be inconvenienced because entering and leaving the estate as a visitor is unduly cumbersome because of the vetting and security checks," Wadyejena submitted.

"To make matters worse, it appears that security personnel at the gate has received instructions to be extra tough with me as they try to make things difficult by asking frivolous and vexatious questions as if they never met or saw me before. Their goal is to embarrass me and this is an injustice a resident should not continue to suffer."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days