Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A LOBBY group, Fight Inequality Alliance Zimbabwe (FIA) says Zimbabwe's attendance of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting to be held in Davos, Switzerland will be a waste of taxpayers' money.

In a statement yesterday, FIA Zimbabwe urged the government to concentrate on ending socio-economic inequalities saying: "Is Davos a priority with all the economic woes citizens are facing at home?"

FIA Zimbabwe national co-ordinator Angellah Mandoreba told NewsDay that as a lobby group they were concerned that taxpayers will be funding the trip for government representatives to attend the WEF meeting, which they said was a socialisation platform which often came up with anti-people economic policy prescriptions.

"Following media reports that the government has been invited to the World Economic Forum, the Fight Inequality Alliance Zimbabwe is gravely concerned that taxpayers will once again fund the trip of government representatives to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, a platform which proved to be a socialisation platform for anti-people economic policy prescriptions," Mandoreba said.

"Inasfar as we acknowledge the need for Zimbabwe to be connected to the international community in pursuit of the country's national agenda, the capacity of Zimbabwe as one of the developing countries and also being at the periphery of the global governance order, to influence pro-people and pro-poor discourses is limited.

"Instead of focusing on reducing the widening inequality gap by introducing a raft of measures aimed at ensuring the rich and corporates pay their fair share of taxes, the focus is on participating at such elitist events which do not advance the interests of the masses," she said.

Mandoreba said the Davos meeting would only strengthen and consolidate financial and corporate powers, while charting ways for profit enhancement.

"The World Economic Forum is not a space meant to advance solutions which benefit the ordinary people, but a platform to strengthen and consolidate financial and corporate power while charting ways for profit enhancement."

FIA said with an estimated 20 delegates going to Davos, the country would fork out around US$4 000 per person for air tickets and more money for tours to resorts.

"Meanwhile, millions of taxpayers are hungry. Is the answer to the Zimbabwe food insecurity in Davos? How many could be fed by that US$80 000," FIA Zimbabwe queried. The Davos meeting will be held from May 22 to 26 under the theme: History at a Turning Point:  Government Policies and Business Strategies.

Economist Prosper Chitambara said there was nothing wrong with Zimbabwe attending the Davos meeting.

"It will aid the country to market itself to investors, but it is also important to make sure that the government delegation is not bloated.  It is part of re-engagement but a bloated delegation could be a waste of resources.  We need a strategic delegation,"  Chitambara said.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Lobby, #Group, #Davos

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

3 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Businessman acquitted

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

15 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

15 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

15 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

15 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe govt reduces fuel prices

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bickering lawyers delay commencement of trial

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days