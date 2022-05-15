Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mutoko
20 mins ago | Views
Son to Mutoko North legislator Rambidzai Nyabote, Pardon was sentenced to an effective one-year imprisonment for killing a motorist in a road traffic accident yesterday.

Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda also banned Nyabote from driving for one year.

Prosecutor Richard Munesu Mbambe told the court that on April 4 Nyabote was driving alone in a black Ford ranger registration number AFK 2867 along Oliver-Newton road in Mutoko.

When approaching 1,5-kilometre peg on the said road Nyabonde overtook three cars that were ahead of him before hitting a Toyota Jypsum registration number ABR4457 which was turning right.

The Jypsum which was being driven by Prosper Kativhu overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

Kativhu was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Police proved that Nyabonde was negligent in his driving and dragged him to court where he was jailed.

FeedBack

Twitter@simbasitho

Email:simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

16 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF officials question Mnangagwa's pedigree ahead of 2023 general elections

7 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Biti takes Mnangagwa to task

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Zanu-PF activist jailed 12 years

7 hrs ago | 1714 Views

School teacher in the dock for assaulting student

7 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mnangagwa frets over shortages

7 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Chinotimba lives another day

7 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Ndebele 'king' threatens to invade State House

7 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Ex-army chief 'cyber bullied'

7 hrs ago | 709 Views

Why Mugabe desperately supported Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 1666 Views

'Relocate vendors from Bulawayo CBD'

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

305 000 new connections backlog burden Zesa

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Full-blown Zimbabwe teachers strike looms

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Populace must be wary of Zanu-PF's poor governance

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zec completely lost on elections

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Caps United appoint club legend as CE

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Jere defends PSL suspension

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Lobby group in bid to block Zimbabwe's Davos delegation

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Wadyajena defeats Munyeza, regains access to Borrowdale Brooke

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Drunkard kills church pastor

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Ziyambi defends Health Bill

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Masuka in court over US$94 000 loan

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Journalists at threat after governments passed cyber security laws

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe elections a security threat'

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Residents' property attached over council debts

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Businessman acquitted

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man murdered for cautioning imbibers at funeral wake

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Brilliant architecture refreshes Zimbabwe's Beitbridge border

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa's activists cornered

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Another Rwandan fugitive confirmed dead

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Biti clerk's trial applies for exception

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt recruits extra 10 000 teachers

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa meets another Dubai investors delegation

7 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa in import substitution drive

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

United States mulls fresh bid to strangle Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's wife now a Dr

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

RBZ to launch collateral registry

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF members ordered to stick to party business

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Of headaches and Covid-19!

18 hrs ago | 725 Views

'Mnangagwa lied to diplomats'

19 hrs ago | 2810 Views

MDC-T wants Mwonzora out

19 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Mnangagwa loses trust in lieutenants

19 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Mayhem rocks Zanu-PF youth league

19 hrs ago | 793 Views

Chinotimba confronted for denigrating Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Harare sex toy vendor denied bail

19 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Econet Zimbabwe to hike data, SMS, voice bundles

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF Kariba activists injured in Uhuru accident seek help

19 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police probe as family fumes over body with lip missing at Nyaradzo

19 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days