Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mutoko

Son to Mutoko North legislator Rambidzai Nyabote, Pardon was sentenced to an effective one-year imprisonment for killing a motorist in a road traffic accident yesterday.Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda also banned Nyabote from driving for one year.Prosecutor Richard Munesu Mbambe told the court that on April 4 Nyabote was driving alone in a black Ford ranger registration number AFK 2867 along Oliver-Newton road in Mutoko.When approaching 1,5-kilometre peg on the said road Nyabonde overtook three cars that were ahead of him before hitting a Toyota Jypsum registration number ABR4457 which was turning right.The Jypsum which was being driven by Prosper Kativhu overturned several times before landing on its wheels.Kativhu was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.Police proved that Nyabonde was negligent in his driving and dragged him to court where he was jailed.FeedBackTwitter@simbasithoEmail:simbasitho@bulawayo24.com