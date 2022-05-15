Chiwenga estranged wife's assault case postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of assaulting her family maid was yesterday postponed to next month, this time because the magistrate presiding over the matter is on leave.Mubaiwa's trial was set for June 16 after Harare Magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye was said to be on vacation.Yesterday, Mubaiwa appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.Maxillo and oral-facial surgeon Dr Wayne Manana was expected to continue testifying in the trial on the injuries that might have been sustained by the maid when she was hit.On his last testimony in court, Dr Manana said Ms Delight Munyoro, who is alleged to have been assaulted, complained of pain in her upper left jaw when she visited the clinic at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals sometime in January 2020.Dr Manana said he prescribed Ms Munyoro pain killers and antibiotics to reduce infections. He said Ms Munyoro did not return for review and only returned to the clinic seven weeks later with another tooth pain problem.The State alleges that on January 28, 2020 at around midday, Ms Munyoro went to Helenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect the son of Mubaiwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.While Ms Munyoro remained seated in the car, driver Batsirai Furukiya went to collect the child.The court heard that while Furukiya was walking back with the child, Mubaiwa followed him to the car and accused Ms Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her on why she was doing so.Mubaiwa started shouting at her.Ms Munyoro denied the accusation.She said; "Uri muroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi", meaning "you are a witch I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children."Ms Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the car. Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Ms Munyoro once on her left cheek using the back of her left hand leaving her with a cut on the left side of her mouth and one of her teeth shaking.