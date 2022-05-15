Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga estranged wife's assault case postponed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of assaulting her family maid was yesterday postponed to next month, this time because the magistrate presiding over the matter is on leave.

Mubaiwa's trial was set for June 16 after Harare Magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye was said to be on vacation.

Yesterday, Mubaiwa appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Maxillo and oral-facial surgeon Dr Wayne Manana was expected to continue testifying in the trial on the injuries that might have been sustained by the maid when she was hit.

On his last testimony in court, Dr Manana said Ms Delight Munyoro, who is alleged to have been assaulted, complained of pain in her upper left jaw when she visited the clinic at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals sometime in January 2020.

Dr Manana said he prescribed Ms Munyoro pain killers and antibiotics to reduce infections. He said Ms Munyoro did not return for review and only returned to the clinic seven weeks later with another tooth pain problem.

The State alleges that on January 28, 2020 at around midday, Ms Munyoro went to Helenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect the son of Mubaiwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

While Ms Munyoro remained seated in the car, driver Batsirai Furukiya went to collect the child.

The court heard that while Furukiya was walking back with the child, Mubaiwa followed him to the car and accused Ms Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her on why she was doing so.

Mubaiwa started shouting at her.

Ms Munyoro denied the accusation.

She said; "Uri muroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi", meaning "you are a witch I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children."

Ms Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the car. Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Ms Munyoro once on her left cheek using the back of her left hand leaving her with a cut on the left side of her mouth and one of her teeth shaking.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chinotimba apologises to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Kareke heading back to court

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

MDC Bulawayo to stage demo

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Borrowdale Brooke security bars Wadyajena workers

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Sanction envoys, Zimbabwe govt clash over PVOs Bill

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

CCC-linked tenant wins court case

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's once-off sale of ivory stockpiles acceptable

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law approaches CAS of Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man found dead near transformer

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Basic goods disappear from shelves in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe govt tightens screws on nurses

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Motorists bemoan rampant car clamping

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Town officials arrested by ZACC

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Guvamatanga faces contempt of Parliament

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zanu-PF commissar dies

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sengilikhiwa, thankful Sikhosana sings in new song

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nkayi sends roads SOS to govt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zifa running out of time to convince Fifa to lift suspension

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger to spend weekend behind bars

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa says net closing in on economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to grow media relations

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Dembare ankle breaker ready to foot the bill

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Businessman in fierce battle with armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Vodacom defends appointment of Zimbabwean

14 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Police name Colleen Bawn mine collapse victims

15 hrs ago | 894 Views

Musona retires from Zifa football

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Kazembe blames police corruption on citizens

15 hrs ago | 737 Views

What became of Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill?

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Soldiers have guns, teachers and nurses have empty threats, so government will always favor the military!

18 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

21 hrs ago | 2883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days