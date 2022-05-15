Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger to spend weekend behind bars

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SYBETH Musengezi, the Harare man who is appearing in court on allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu-PF structures and earn himself a position in the Youth League, will spend the weekend in prison cells after he was remanded in custody to Monday for continuation of his bail application.

Yesterday, his lawyers Mr Nqobani Sithole and Doug Coltart cross-examined the investigating officer in the matter, Detective Inspector Arimon Mirimbo.

Musengezi was not asked to plead to a charge of fraud when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje and Mr George Manokore opposed his bail application saying he was likely to evade trial.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu-PF that he stayed at No. 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare for him to join as a member of the ruling party's Muzinda 1A District.

It is said that he was then registered and became a member.

In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Taurai Mutimbanyoka and misrepresented that he was within the cells of Zanu-PF's Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.

The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for elections to a Zanu-PF branch position or post — a preserve only for Zanu-PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu-PF Mai Chitepo branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing Vice Chairperson. It is alleged that Musengezi deprived the ruling party of its good reputation and good administration.

He also allegedly participated in Zanu-PF political elections and programmes which he was not entitled to and which he would not have enjoyed if he was not a member.

Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days