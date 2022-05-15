Sengilikhiwa, thankful Sikhosana sings in new song

News / National

by Staff reporter

LIFE has changed for the better for musician Sikhosana Buhlungu who now boasts of a rural home and livestock and is a celebrity in rural Nkayi.As a way of thanking those who contributed to his growth and changed his life, Sikhosana Buhlungu has recorded a song titled Khiwa at Rockup Studios in Bulawayo.Sikhosana has urged fans to set reminders for June 15 for his latest offering. He said, as per the norm, "uzabalimaza ngebeat"."On June 15, I'll release a single, together with a video, titled Khiwa. The song is about my transformation and how people now view me, especially in Nkayi where I come from."I also thank everyone who contributed to making me the person that I am now," said Sikhosana.The Ntethe hit-maker said the video will be shot at his rural home as well as Bulawayo, the city that largely contributed to making him a star.Sikhosana, whose talent was discovered on social media two years ago, rose to fame through his comic song on the effects of Covid-19 in rural areas. In no time, he received a record deal and managed to record an album. He also won a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award in the process and received VIP treatment each time he came to Bulawayo.But, despite all of this, he would return to his rural home in Nkayi and lead a life that his now late father was not proud of as he felt that his son deserved better.Heeding Sikhosana's now late father's plea, his followers decided to chip in with various donations from cash and livestock.They did not stop there as they built a three-roomed modern house for him to ensure that he leads a comfortable life. And indeed, Sikhosana is content and a happy man, something that will likely be expressed in his forthcoming song.Sikhosana Buhlungu is one success story that has certainly given hope to many who hope to make it in their respective fields.