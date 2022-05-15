Zanu-PF commissar dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo provincial commissar Ruth Shelton (pictured) who died on Wednesday at Mpilo Central Hospital has been described as a grounded politician who was an inspiration to many.Shelton, who was in her late 30s suffered kidney failure.She has been described as a dedicated cadre whose political footprints will not be easily erased.Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Archie Chiponda said her dedication and commitment saw her being elected to become the party's political commissar."We are saddened by the death of Shelton, an ever-smiling cadre who worked so hard to build the party. We worked with her while she was in the Youth League and her elevation to become Bulawayo Provincial Political Commissar is a confirmation of the trust the party had on her leadership qualities. Her vibrancy and energy saw her spearheading a lot of mobilisation programmes and her death is a great loss for us as the Zanu-PF family," said Chiponda.Women's League Provincial chairperson Rejoice Sibanda said Shelton's death was unexpected."We knew that she was not feeling well and we even visited her at the hospital and we chatted with her. Yes, she wasn't feeling well but we were optimistic that she would recover and continue with her programmes," said Sibanda.She said while Shelton had just graduated from the Youth League she had exhibited political maturity and understanding of the party's ideology.Sibanda said the now-deceased had an aura of confidence that could not be ignored."She had a certain charm that when she spoke it was easy for people to listen and follow her instructions. While she belonged to the main wing, we also enjoyed working with her as the Women's League.I believe she would have had a great political career. She was politically mature and would not need any ideological training and I believe she leaves a lot of challenges to youthful women politicians," said Sibanda. The late Shelton is survived by a daughter.Mourners are gathered at 13409 Pumula South.