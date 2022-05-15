Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office after they demanded a US$100 bribe from a Harare man to facilitate the release of his impounded vehicle.According to the State, Alexander Mukove's vehicle was impounded at a roadblock on May 17 around midday at Chiremba road.The vehicle was taken to Epworth police station where Courage Paradzai (35)and Kelvin Nyariri (37) are stationed.They demanded US$100 to release the vehicle.Mukove agreed, but went on to report the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).A trap was set leading to the arrest of the duo as they received the bribe money.The duo is out on free bail. They are back in court on June 8 for trial.Mirian Furise prosecuted.