Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office after they demanded a US$100 bribe from a Harare man to facilitate the release of his impounded vehicle.

According to the State, Alexander Mukove's vehicle was impounded at a roadblock on May 17 around midday at Chiremba road.

The vehicle was taken to Epworth police station where Courage Paradzai (35)and Kelvin Nyariri (37) are stationed.

They demanded US$100 to release the vehicle.

Mukove agreed, but went on to report the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A trap was set leading to the arrest of the duo as they received the bribe money.

The duo is out on free bail. They are back in court on June 8 for trial.

Mirian Furise prosecuted.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Cops, #Bribe, #Demand

Comments


Must Read

Chinotimba apologises to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Kareke heading back to court

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

MDC Bulawayo to stage demo

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Borrowdale Brooke security bars Wadyajena workers

3 hrs ago | 842 Views

Sanction envoys, Zimbabwe govt clash over PVOs Bill

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

CCC-linked tenant wins court case

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe's once-off sale of ivory stockpiles acceptable

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law approaches CAS of Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Man found dead near transformer

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Basic goods disappear from shelves in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe govt tightens screws on nurses

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Motorists bemoan rampant car clamping

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Town officials arrested by ZACC

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Guvamatanga faces contempt of Parliament

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF commissar dies

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sengilikhiwa, thankful Sikhosana sings in new song

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nkayi sends roads SOS to govt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zifa running out of time to convince Fifa to lift suspension

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger to spend weekend behind bars

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa says net closing in on economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's assault case postponed

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to grow media relations

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Dembare ankle breaker ready to foot the bill

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Businessman in fierce battle with armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Vodacom defends appointment of Zimbabwean

14 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Police name Colleen Bawn mine collapse victims

15 hrs ago | 894 Views

Musona retires from Zifa football

15 hrs ago | 664 Views

Kazembe blames police corruption on citizens

15 hrs ago | 738 Views

What became of Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill?

15 hrs ago | 399 Views

Soldiers have guns, teachers and nurses have empty threats, so government will always favor the military!

18 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

21 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son jailed for killing motorist

21 hrs ago | 2883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days