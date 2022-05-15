News / National
Cops arrested for demanding US$100 bribe
TWO police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office after they demanded a US$100 bribe from a Harare man to facilitate the release of his impounded vehicle.
According to the State, Alexander Mukove's vehicle was impounded at a roadblock on May 17 around midday at Chiremba road.
The vehicle was taken to Epworth police station where Courage Paradzai (35)and Kelvin Nyariri (37) are stationed.
They demanded US$100 to release the vehicle.
Mukove agreed, but went on to report the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
A trap was set leading to the arrest of the duo as they received the bribe money.
The duo is out on free bail. They are back in court on June 8 for trial.
Mirian Furise prosecuted.
Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe