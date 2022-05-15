Latest News Editor's Choice


Guvamatanga faces contempt of Parliament

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE ministry secretary George Guvamatanga could be charged with contempt of Parliament after he failed to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defense and Home Affairs on several occasions.

Chairperson of the committee, Levi Mayihlome ordered that Guvamatanga be issued with summons to appear before Parliament to give oral evidence on financial commitments by the Treasury towards construction of the Central Registry building which is still incomplete, and is developing leaks and cracks.

During the committee sitting yesterday, Mayihlome said Guvamatanga has failed to appear before Parliament.

"We are now requesting that Parliament should summon Guvamatanga to come.  The summons will be issued through the Parliament administration," he said.

Mayihlome said MPs are concerned that the newly commissioned building was already developing cracks.

"We have human beings occupying that building, and they have not been given certificates of occupation and it's unsafe."

He said there is a river underneath the Central Registry, which was not properly taken care of during construction.

"The water goes in the lifts.  The next thing is that we will hear that there is an electric fault.  That is why MPs are concerned," Mayihlome said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

