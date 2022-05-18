WATCH: Karoro arriving at Harare magistrates court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Douglas Karoro who is Mbire MP (Zanu PF) has been dragged to Harare magistrates courts in cuffs today.He was implicated by alleged accomplices who have since appeared in court.One of the suspects, Mugove Chidamba, is the son of another Zanu PF legislator for Mazowe Central, Sydney Chidamba.Yesterday, one of Karoro's alleged accomplices Lovejoy Ngowe, who is the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi manager, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.More to follow...