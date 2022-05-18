Air Botswana resumes flights to Harare

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Air Botswana has resumed the Harare- Gaborone route in a development that is expected to boost business interactions and tourism sector in Southern Africa. This comes at the back of post COVID-19 situation that has seen the resumption of tourism business across the globe.The latest development will see the airliner operating in a triangular route that connects Gaborone, Harare and Lusaka.Air Botswana Sales and Marketing Manager, Mogolo Mokgosi on Tuesday 17th of May 2022 announced the positive development during a stakeholder meeting held at Rainbow Tours in Harare. This was attended by a Special Representative of Botswana's Embassy in Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority(ZTA), players in the tourism sector and the business sector."I am delighted to officially announce that Air Botswana have resumed our Gaborone-Harare routes. This flight follows a Triangular route that connects the three major destinations Gaberone, Harare and Lusaka. As the flight is resuming the flights, it is offering best services that meets clientele expectations at affordable rates."Standing in for Botswana's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, First Secretary, Pako Oarabile Nkwe said the resumption of the airliner will go a long way in boosting business engagements between the two nations. He added that the positive development continues to strengthen the cordial relations between Botswana and Zimbabwe."Zimbabwe and Botswana enjoys cordial relations and we are now expecting that the resumption of Air Botswana on Harare route will continue to stimulate business activities between the two nations," he said.According to Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Head of Communications Godfrey "Chief" Koti , the development comes at a time when the Zimbabwe's Tourism Sector is making inroads to collaborate with airliners and business sector to enhance Zimbabwe's tourism recovery strategy."We are glad to see the return of Air Botswana, a move that we see the unlocking of a number of opportunities in the tourism sector. We hope to maximise our engagements so that we incorporate all the efforts made to avail an enabling environment to enhance our tourism recovery efforts."The airliner continues to maintain its thrust to be a safe, reliable, customer centric and financially stable airline that supports the growth of tourism, trade and across economic sectors underpinned in it's vision to be a regional airline of choice by 2025.The resume of flights comes with the best competitive rates that suit the needs of the Post COVID-19 business environment.Apart from this, Air Botswana has also enhanced ease of doing business by making use of various booking platforms such as on the official website. Discounted rates and accessibility are some of the promotional packages which passengers can explore.As part of COVID-19 Response Strategy, the airline remains in full compliance to the COVID-19 protocols. Some of these include continuous fumigation of entire fleet. Passengers are expected to produce COVID-19 positive test results from recognized laboratories.