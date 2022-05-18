Karoro to spend weekend in remand

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Douglas Karoro will spend the weekend behind bars after his case was deferred to 23rd of May 2022.Karoro arrived at Harare magistrate’s court this morning to answer to allegations of criminal abuse of office.Karoro allegedly diverted 700 bags of fertiliser, maize seed worth US$18 000 and 5 000 vegetable combo kits from Presidential inputs schemes in March and April before selling them and pocketed the money.He was arrested on Friday after trying to skip the border to the neighboring Zambia.Karoro was arrested together with other three accomplices who include Mushumbi GMB Depot manager Lovejoy Ngowe who is in custody after appearing before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda on Friday.Karoro will know his fate on Monday the 23rd of May 2022.