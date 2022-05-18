Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube claims government has done a lot to improve the welfare of teachers and insisted that their demands for US$540 salaries were misleading.

"Coming to salaries, there is also a fallacy and we keep hearing a figure of US$540, but that is not correct because back then, the effective salary was in fact half of that. It was about US$275 and I can prove it," Ncube told Parliament on Thursday.

"Nurses have similar slew of non-monetary benefits as well. Surely, we have really applied our minds and done a lot to support our hardworking civil servants.

"I just wanted to debunk the thinking that we have not reached the kind of October 2018 levels of salary because even that figure is actually fallacious."

Teachers and other civil servants are pleading incapacitation as they push for United States dollar-indexed salaries as the local currency continues to lose value.

Government has said it is unable to meet their demands, and has reacted by suspending teachers that go on strike.

But teacher unions said they will respond to Ncube with a crippling strike action.

"The statement (by Ncube) is reckless and hinges on arrogance. It is a fact that the cost of living is rising both in foreign and local currency terms," Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said.

"Teachers will demand justice by going on full-blown strike if the government fails to resolve the salary crisis."

Meanwhile, government has released $2,68 billion towards the payment of tuition fees for teachers' children.

"Details of 103 556 children of some 52 171 teachers from all the 10 provinces have so far been identified by schools as eligible for this benefit," the Public Service Commission said yesterday. "Parents whose children's details have been provided will shortly receive the benefits in respect of term one, which will be followed by the disbursement by government of fees due for term two."

In February, government pledged to pay tuition fees for children of teachers with a maximum three children per teacher getting $20 000.



Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days