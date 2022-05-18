Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EMBATTLED President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned to Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) members to help him arrest the economic turmoil characterised by sky-rocketing prices of goods and services.

Speaking after meeting the Polad principals on Thursday at State House, Mnangagwa acknowledged that the country was in an economic mess, but pointed fingers at "economic saboteurs".

Polad was set up by Mnangagwa after the disputed 2018 elections and is made up of losing presidential candidates from obscure opposition political parties.

"Help me to find economic saboteurs and deal with them," Mnangagwa pleaded.

"We have established that some members of the business community were involved in fuelling the parallel market, thereby destabilising our local currency.

"Our economy has been under attack from unscrupulous and nefarious individuals and syndicates bent on sabotaging our way of life."

Some basic commodities such as cooking oil have disappeared from supermarkets while others have been priced beyond reach, of many as the local currency keeps falling in value.

On Thursday, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said a consumer basket for a family of five had shot to $120 000, up from $98 000 from April as inflation continues on an upward trend.

In a bid to arrest the economic decline, Mnangagwa announced a basket of measures such as banning banks from lending, but later reversed the decree following an outcry.

Early this week, government lifted import tariffs to allow Zimbabweans to buy groceries across the borders.

"The onslaught has created hardships for our citizens due to the inflationary pressures caused by speculation on our local currency. I believe that these activities have been caused by a third hand whose objective is to interfere and derail our national development trajectory," Mnangagwa told the Polad members.

Inside sources revealed that Polad members continued to enjoy taxpayers' money in never-ending workshops disguised as strategic meetings.

Political analysts said there was no need to continue pampering Polad members.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera said: "Nothing tangible has come out from Polad members in the past four years. They have to push for electoral reforms.

"They have failed to convince the United States and its allies to remove the sanctions. They have failed to contribute meaningfully to the economy yet they continue to abuse state resources."

There was uproar last year when Mnangagwa gave Polad members Isuzu D-Max double-cab vehicles, which cost around US$60 000 each.

Source - newsday
More on: #Fuel, #Price, #Pump

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days