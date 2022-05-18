Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Labour Court has ordered the MDC-T to pay an aide of the party's former acting president, Thokozani Khupe, outstanding salaries and benefits.

Kudzanai Mashumba dragged the opposition party to the Labour Court challenging a decision to deny him a salary and benefits for 10 months.

The matter was heard before arbitrator, Constance Kadenga, who ruled in favour of Mashumba, saying he should be paid US$7 600.

Mashumba was represented by Mangeyi Law Chambers, while Khupe and MDC-T were cited as the respondents.

The MDC T argued that Mashumba was not entitled to a salary or benefits as he was a volunteer.

But Kadenga said the party failed to provide evidence proving its claim.

"The second letter dated January 28 was from the office of secretary-general to allow him access to Harvest House, No 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue. Another letter dated July 1, 2020 from the secretary-general's office was to confirm that the claimant was employed by MDC-T and was to be allowed movement during the lockdown period," she ruled.

"A bank statement from Steward Bank was also availed before the tribunal showing the paid allowances. Some WhatsApp conversations were also available.

"With the above evidence before this tribunal, the respondent cannot insist that there was no employer-employee relationship between the two parties.

"I order that the claimant Mashumba be paid USD$7 600 in unpaid salaries and benefits at the equivalent Zimbabwean bank rate by the respondent."

Source - newsday
More on: #Mdc-t, #Benefits, #Khupe

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Bike thief jailed

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days