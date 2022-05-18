Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo dragged his father-in-law to court to seek a peace order against him for frequenting his home to demand money for food and rent.Tabson Mathe (43) said his father-in-law, Hloniphani Nkomo (62), was troubling him because he always frequented his home to demand money to buy food and pay his bills at his house.Tabson said when he tells him that he does not have money he would complain saying he did not finish paying lobola. He said Nkomo does not respect him and his wife because at times he comes to their home during the night and would shout at him and brand him a useless son-in-law.He said on some occasions his father-in-law would send him a message scolding him for delaying in paying the outstanding lobola. Tabson said this had caused cracks in their marriage."At times we argue with my wife over her father's unbecoming behaviour and stay for a couple of days without talking to each other," he said.He engaged his uncle to talk to him but he failed to change.In his affidavit he said: "I'm applying for a peace order against my father-in-law. He always comes to my place and would demand money to buy food and pay bills. Whenever he is drunk he would come to our home and accuse me of failing to pay lobola. He would at times send me messages scolding me while labelling me a useless son-in-law."Nkomo said: "I asked him when he would pay the lobola price because the time he had promised to pay has lapsed."The presiding magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja granted Mathe a reciprocal order which binds the two parties to live amicably with each other.