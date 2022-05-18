Man found dead after beer drink

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sikhathini community in Plumtree has been left shocked following the death of a 24-year-old man whose body was found near his home last week on Friday.Nkosiphile Ngwenya was sent by his mother to buy groceries at Matshudula Business Centre and he found his friends there and they started drinking until 10pm.After leaving the business centre, he failed to make it home and was found by his younger sister who was going to school, lying dead near a pathway less than 500 metres from home.His bicycle was lying next to him and his cellphone was in his pocket together with some of his belongings.According to witnesses he was not injured and there was no sign to show that his death was a result of any attack.He lay with his hands folded like someone who was sleeping."I do not know what happened to him. I do not know why he has to leave in such a painful way, how can one forget such a thing?" said his mother, Siphiwe Ngwenya.However, people circulated messages on social media that he was found axed with wounds on his head which was dismissed by the witnesses who saw the deceased's body."I was with him on Thursday night and when he was leaving, I said to him he should leave the bicycle since he was drunk but he refused. I then saw that he was not that drunk and he could cycle since the beer he drank was not that much," said his friend Kwenzekile Maphios."I don't want to believe that Nkosi died as a result of excessive alcohol, his friends were much more drunk than him but they managed to arrive home safely. How then can that beer kill him alone?" said Maphios.The deceased's body was taken by police to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.