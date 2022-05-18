Man waves organ at women in church

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly exposing his privates to two women who were at a church in North End suburb.Gabriel Tshalibe, whose age and address were not given, was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals to Sipho Ndlovu (62) from PelandabaWest suburb and her churchmate Ntombizodwa Tshabalala.Circumstances are that on 17 May 2022 and at around 1PM Ndlovu and Tshabalala were at Centre of Miracle Church of Christ in North End suburb cleaning when they saw Tshalibe coming towards them.It is alleged that Tshabile then unzipped his trousers and pulled his privates out of his pants in full view of Ndlovu and her colleague.While holding his organ, the daring Tshalibe then charged towards the two women. Sensing danger the two women ran away heading to their pastor Emmet Ndlovu's house which was a few metres away from the church.Upon arrival they narrated their ordeal to the pastor leading him to quickly phone members of the neighbourhood watch committee who swiftly came to the scene.Tshalibe who had disappeared from the scene was apprehended along Athlone Avenue while on his way to town.He was then taken to ZRP Kumalo where a charge of public indecency was filed against him.For the offence Tshalibe was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa who remanded him in custody to June 2.