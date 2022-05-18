Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has failed to effect critical recommendations of the European Union (EU) Election Observer Mission (EOM) that observed the 2018 harmonised elections with the grouping warning of a potentially chaotic 2023 poll if the key issues remain unresolved.

The EU dispatched an observer mission in 2018 to witness the first election after the coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and saw him being replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa who faced off with main opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa in a tightly contested race.

Mnangagwa narrowly won the disputed election that Chamisa's camp claimed were rigged by the Zanu-PF regime allegedly working closely with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

As part of the 2018 recommendations, the observer mission called for the independence of Zec, an improved level playing field, a better legal framework and the inclusiveness of the process.

The mission said state-owned media must be more impartial in its coverage. It also recommended that Zimbabwe introduce legal measures to mitigate the abuse of incumbency and of state resources.

In its follow-up mission to Zimbabwe, Elmar Brok, a former member of the European Union Parliament and chief observer of the EU Election Observer Mission to the 2018 general elections, said a lot of recommendations have to date been ignored.

The EU team met with political parties including Zanu-PF, the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) and the MDC-T.

"To date, progress on the implementation of the EU EOM recommendations has been limited, with the majority of the priority ones not yet adequately addressed," Broke told journalists yesterday after completion of the follow-up mission.

"The EOM welcomes that stakeholder consultations on some legal reforms have taken place or are ongoing but notes with concern that the adoption of important reforms such as amendments to the Electoral Act remain outstanding."

The EOM proposed 23 recommendations, including 10 priority ones aimed at aligning the Electoral Act with the 2013 constitution, strengthening the independence of Zec and increasing its information-sharing throughout the electoral process.

Other recommendations included improving voter registration as well as the transparency, verifiability and integrity of the results management process, introducing legal measures to mitigate abuse of state resources, among others.

There were also recommendations to develop regulations on political party financing, reforming the state-owned media to fully guarantee their independence and impartiality.

The mission said although it appreciated initiatives by Zec to increase its engagement through the multi-party liaison committees at district and provincial level, there was consideration that further determined efforts are needed to fully respond to its role as an independent and transparent election management body.

"This includes that there is more transparency on every step of the electoral process on local, regional and national level," Brok said.

The observer mission warned that if the recommendations are not met, it was likely the outcome will be disputed.

"If the authorities and the legislators do not address recurring problems related to voter registration, constituency delimitation, level playing field in the campaign, partisan behaviour of traditional leaders and public administration, freedoms of expression, assembly and of the media, they will undermine progress towards achieving an environment conducive to a greater level of public trust in the electoral process and peaceful elections," Brok said.

Brok said there was also concern over the laws the government was pushing that were likely to undermine the electoral process and affect the running of elections.

One of the laws, Brok said, is the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill which will have an impact on freedom of expression.

The Zanu-PF government is vigorously pursuing the PVOs Amendment Bill amid internal fears non-governmental organisations were plotting and funding the opposition to effect regime change.

"We are concerned that if the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill is adopted, it will severely impact the freedom of association and restrict legitimate activities of civil society organisations."

"Therefore, we urge the authorities and the legislature to reconsider, keeping in mind Zimbabwe's international commitment. We heard also concerns from part of the opposition and civil society that amendments to the criminal law might be introduced which would endanger the freedom of expression."

A final report by the mission will be published at the beginning of next month.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Reforms, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days