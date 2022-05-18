Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

MWENEZI-Following the death of Chief Mpapa born Julius Mpapa who recently died after he was stung by a swarm of bees, the Mpapa family (last Thursday) on May 12, convened and appointed Edison Mpapa who is younger brother to the late to take over the reins.The Mpapa Chieftainship, which in accordance with the Traditional Leaders Act was approved by President Emmerson Mnangangwa last year alongside two other Chiredzi Chieftainships, Gezani and Chilonga, was set to be presided over by Julius Mpapa who died before he was officially installed as Chief Mpapa.The now incumbent Chief Mpapa, Edison Mpapa confirmed his brother's unfortunate death and his own appointment to the throne."My brother Julius was stung by a swarm of bees which visited his homestead at around mid-day towards the end of Apil when he was alone. His wife later find him in agony after the insects had already wrecked extensive harm unto his entire body and efforts to rush him to Chiredzi District Hospital yielded nothing as he died before arrival."After the tragedy last week, the family convened and agreed that I take over the Mpapa Chieftainship which was left vacant by my late brother," said Mpapa.The Mpapa Chieftainship destroyed by colonial rule is set to take a sizeable share of Mwenezi East's ward 13 which for years has been presided over by Chief Chitanga and some parts of Chiredzi South.